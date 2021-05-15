State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,073 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

