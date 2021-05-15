State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 45,504 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,504 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $25.46 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.