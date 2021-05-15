State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,098 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

