State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 53,187 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 198.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 86,316 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

