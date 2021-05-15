State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,020 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.70 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.