State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 62,570 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,570 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

GWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

