State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

