State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.15% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $683,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $50,114.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,485 shares of company stock worth $103,624 and sold 57,049 shares worth $826,419. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWBI stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.68. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

