State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. 1,538,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 129.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

