Status Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $597.47 million and approximately $78.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00088780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.10 or 0.01118223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00115125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

