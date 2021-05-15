Stealth (XST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,787.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $6,787.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053256 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,564,239 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

