SteepCoin Hits Market Cap of $82,127.47 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $82,127.47 and $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $691.14 or 0.01471588 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

