Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

STLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.