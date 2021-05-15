Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.23

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.