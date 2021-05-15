Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $15.90 billion and approximately $4.20 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00094541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00522804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00234456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00032372 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,204 coins and its circulating supply is 23,125,356,291 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

