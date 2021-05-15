Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $1.50

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00093726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.53 or 0.00544511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.61 or 0.00233860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.00 or 0.01183602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $590.26 or 0.01215019 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

