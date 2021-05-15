stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Volume Hits $304,832.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,887.53 or 0.07865483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $304,832.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00096102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00542337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00237340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.52 or 0.01200845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00038870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 343,371 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

