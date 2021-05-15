stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

