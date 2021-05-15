Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0701 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $807,687.40 and $849.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,446.68 or 1.00354135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $713.92 or 0.01478839 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.28 or 0.00719371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00392532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00231211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005948 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

