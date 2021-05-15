StormX Reaches One Day Volume of $35.85 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, StormX has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $335.11 million and approximately $35.85 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

StormX Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,528,314,908 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

