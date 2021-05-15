Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. Facebook accounts for approximately 5.7% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $204.12 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

