StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

