Streamr (DATA) Reaches Market Cap of $111.49 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $111.49 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.07 or 0.01141478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00115620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061929 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 870,250,779 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

