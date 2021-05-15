Streamr Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.97 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $137.84 million and $34.97 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 870,250,779 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

