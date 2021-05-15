Strike Price Tops $42.23 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $42.23 or 0.00087571 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $121.99 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00534936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00233405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005022 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $553.82 or 0.01148472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.29 or 0.01213740 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

