Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.28 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $143.39 or 0.00295269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $19.83 million and $1.28 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00092186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.56 or 0.00532417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00233130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005099 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.62 or 0.01152346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.87 or 0.01204333 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

