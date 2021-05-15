StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $266.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,514,646,444 coins and its circulating supply is 17,101,452,090 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

