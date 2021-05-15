Substratum Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $8,415.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

