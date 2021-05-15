SUKU (SUKU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. SUKU has a market cap of $58.72 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.24 or 0.01101973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00113439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

