Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 123,768 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Canopy Growth worth $25,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 223,736 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

