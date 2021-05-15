Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,103 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Alleghany worth $30,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $87,207,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $27,860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $17,425,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alleghany by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Y stock opened at $720.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.62. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $447.86 and a one year high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -152.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

