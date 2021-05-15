Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of DISH Network worth $29,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Raymond James increased their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044 over the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

