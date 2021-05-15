Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Henry Schein worth $32,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.