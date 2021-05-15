Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Arrow Electronics worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,550 shares of company stock valued at $40,078,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

