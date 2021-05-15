Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,888 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Dropbox worth $27,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

