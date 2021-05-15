Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $28,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 345,487 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

