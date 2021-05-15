Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Universal Health Services worth $34,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

