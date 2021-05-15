Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Dynatrace worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 86,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 846.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $46.68 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

