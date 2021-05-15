Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lamb Weston worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 273,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 120,418 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $78.79 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

