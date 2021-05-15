Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

