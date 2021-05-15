Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Smartsheet worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 7,543 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $623,655.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $568,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,994 shares of company stock worth $16,314,428 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

