Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.09 Million Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.79% of Personalis worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSNL. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,006,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after acquiring an additional 221,118 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

