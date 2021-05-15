Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.28 Million Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,510 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

NYSE KL opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.