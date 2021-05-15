Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.50 Million Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Lennox International worth $31,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.42.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,050,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,796 shares of company stock worth $7,868,007 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $350.84 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.64 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.91 and its 200-day moving average is $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

