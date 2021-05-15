Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.20 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,012 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Annaly Capital Management worth $35,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

