Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 355,814 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cenovus Energy worth $26,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

