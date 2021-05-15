Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.56% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $33,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

