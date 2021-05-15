Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $33,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after buying an additional 1,824,710 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $29,732,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,104,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.