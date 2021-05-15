Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $36,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.16 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,257 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

