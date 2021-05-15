Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,846 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Elanco Animal Health worth $36,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

